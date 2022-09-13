Iranian currency rates for September 12

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to September 11.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,397 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on September 12
Iranian rial on September 11
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
48,726
48,703
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,798
43,762
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,952
3,953
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,250
4,232
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,674
5,672
1 Indian rupee
INR
528
528
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,923
135,937
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,628
18,624
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,477
29,462
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,077
109,079
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,272
32,232
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,685
25,651
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,425
2,437
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,304
2,304
1 Russian ruble
RUB
691
691
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,646
28,730
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,041
30,013
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,153
44,159
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,173
1,173
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,932
32,930
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,491
8,486
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,067
6,066
100 Thai baths
THB
115,544
115,545
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,337
9,340
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
30,438
30,440
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
42,397
42,449
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,887
8,886
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,764
14,763
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,832
2,832
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
477
476
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,637
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
73,916
73,918
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,089
4,089
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,501
12,501
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,502 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,463 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,605 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,713 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.