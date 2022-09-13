Iranian currency rates for September 12

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to September 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,397 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 12 Iranian rial on September 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,726 48,703 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,798 43,762 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,952 3,953 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,250 4,232 1 Danish krone DKK 5,674 5,672 1 Indian rupee INR 528 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,923 135,937 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,628 18,624 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,477 29,462 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,077 109,079 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,272 32,232 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,685 25,651 1 South African rand ZAR 2,425 2,437 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,304 2,304 1 Russian ruble RUB 691 691 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,646 28,730 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,041 30,013 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,153 44,159 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,173 1,173 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,932 32,930 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,491 8,486 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,067 6,066 100 Thai baths THB 115,544 115,545 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,337 9,340 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,438 30,440 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 42,397 42,449 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,887 8,886 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,764 14,763 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,832 2,832 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,637 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,916 73,918 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,089 4,089 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,501 12,501

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,502 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,463 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,605 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,713 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.