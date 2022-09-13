TODAY.AZ / World news

Russia records 46,488 daily COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths

12 September 2022 [19:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 46,488 over the past day to 20,113,098, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 52,829 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,848 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 15.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 29 regions, while in 48 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 2,185 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,133 over the past day versus 6,856 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,102,668, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,471 over the past day versus 3,484 a day earlier, reaching 1,696,896.

