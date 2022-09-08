Brazil celebrates bicentennial of independence with parade

By Trend

Brazil held a parade to commemorate the bicentennial of the country's independence on Sept. 7, 1822, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Held in Brasilia's Esplanade of Ministries, the parade was led by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and attended by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Cape Verdean President Jose Maria Neves and Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, as well as top Brazilian government officials.

The parade included presentations by the Armed Forces, Military Police, Federal Highway Police and the Fire Department, as well as students from military colleges and public schools in the Federal District.

Members of the World War II Veterans Group and former combatants of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force also took part in the parade.

Following the parade, Bolsonaro headed to Rio de Janeiro to lead a civic-military ceremony to commemorate Independence Day at military base Fort Copacabana.