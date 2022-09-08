Azerbaijan state oil company to hold oil exploration activities in Turkiye

By Azernews

By News Center

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is going to conduct oil exploration activities in Batman, Turkiye, Yeni Shafak newspaper reports.

The exploration will be carried out under a deal agreed at the Petroleum Reserve Summit in Istanbul, which marks a major step forward for Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation in the oil sector.

In line with the Petroleum Reserve Agreement, signed between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, the latter's oil company SOCAR drilling specialists arrived in Batman to perform oil drilling on behalf of TPAO - Turkiye's oil industry company. The team has already carried out preliminary investigations.

Governor Ekrem Canalp, who received SOCAR officials in Batman Governor's Office, was briefed about the oil exploration activities to be carried out.

Zakiullah Karimli, SOCAR drilling officer, stated that the company is planning to carry out the most important drillings in Batman within the framework of the agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Turkiye at the Petroleum Reserve Summit held in Istanbul in March 2022.

"We will be overjoyed if we find oil as a result of the drillings we are going to conduct in the area. Furthermore, the Karabakh Park, established by the Batman Governorship as a manifestation of Turkiye-Azerbaijan fraternity, and our oil exploration activities in Batman, which will be carried out by the Azerbaijan state oil company, SOCAR, will strengthen these connections," he stressed.

Governor Canalp expressed his appreciation to SOCAR officials for their visit and thanked the Azerbaijani delegation for their contribution to the national economy. He also wished SOCAR's drilling operations success.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is a fully state-owned national oil and gas company based in Baku, Azerbaijan. The company produces oil and natural gas from onshore and offshore fields in the Caspian Sea's Azerbaijani sector. It owns and manages the country's sole oil refinery, one gas processing plant, and multiple oil and gas export pipelines.

The company owns SOCAR gasoline station networks in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, Romania, and Switzerland.