Erdogan warns Greece of 'heavy price' over rights violations

By Trend

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece it would pay a "heavy price" if it kept on harassing Turkish fighter jets over the Aegean amid renewed tensions between the two neighbors, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Greece, take a look at history. If you go too far, the price will be heavy," Erdogan told a defense systems exhibition in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

Erdogan was referring to incidents in which Greece recently targeted Turkish jets with its Russian-made S-300 air defense system.

It was reported last week that Turkish jets on a reconnaissance mission, flying in international airspace, had been harassed by the Greek defense system stationed on Crete. Athens rejects the claims.

"Greece has challenged NATO and its allies by increasing its hostile attitude, which started with harassing our airspace and aircraft and escalated to the level of S-300 radar lockdown," Erdogan said.