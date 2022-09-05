France's EDF plans to restart nation’s entire nuclear fleet by early next year

By Trend

France plans to restart the nation’s entire nuclear fleet by early next year, Trend reports citing Euronews. One of the largest producers of nuclear power in the world, state-owned EDF is trying to avoid disruption to its energy supply over the winter at all costs.

The minister of Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, said the company was on board with the schedule.

"As you know, 32 reactors are shut down, some for stress corrosion and others for routine maintenance," said Pannier-Runacher. "EDF has undertaken to restart all the reactors this winter. We are monitoring the situation closely with weekly updates and we are being especially vigilant to ensure that this schedule is kept."