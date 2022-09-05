Death toll from volcano climbing in Russia's Kamchatka rises to 8

By Trend

The death toll from an accident in climbing the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula rose from six to eight after freezing winds halted a rescue attempt, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rescue operation will continue when weather condition allows, a local official was quoted as saying.

A group of ten Russian tourists and two guides set out on the trek on Tuesday. On Saturday, nine of them started climbing the volcano, while three remained in the camp at an altitude of 3,300 meters.

Six climbers died at an altitude of about 4,150 meters and the accident was caused by a fall from the height, said the report.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka, with a height of about 4,750 meters, is the highest active volcano in Eurasia.



