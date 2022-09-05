Putin to visit Kamchatka during his trip to Far East

By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Kamchatka on Monday. He will visit the easternmost part of Russia three days after his trip to the Kaliningrad Region, the country’s westernmost part, Trend reports citing TASS.

As the Kremlin press service reported earlier, the Russian leader will meet with the participants of a youth ecological forum and local officials.

Putin will remain in the Far East on September 6 and 7. According to the Kremlin, on Tuesday, the head of state will attend the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) strategic command and staff exercise, hold an expanded meeting of the State Council’s presidium on the development of national tourist industry under modern conditions and view an interactive presentation on the development of the Far East within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

On September 7, the Russian president will speak at a plenary session of the EEF. The session will be attended by Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief and Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu. It is expected that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will address the participants via a video link. Additionally, Putin has bilateral meetings planned with the foreign leaders invited to the forum.