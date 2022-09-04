UN chief appoints Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan as special representative for Afghanistan

By Trend

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday announced the appointment of Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan as his new special representative for Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Otunbayeva will also serve as head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, the UN chief's press office said in a statement.

Otunbayeva succeeds Deborah Lyons of Canada, "to whom the secretary-general expresses his gratitude for her dedicated service," said the statement.

Otunbayeva brings to the position over 35 years of professional experience in leadership, diplomacy, civic engagement, and international cooperation, the statement noted.

She served as president of the Kyrgyz Republic from 2010 to 2011, and on three occasions as foreign minister, most recently as acting minister in 2005.

Otunbayeva held several senior diplomatic positions including as ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Britian, the United States and Canada.

She also served with the United Nations as deputy special representative of the secretary-general in the UN Observer Mission in Georgia from 2002 to 2004.