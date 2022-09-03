Grain ship from Ukraine drifts aground in Istanbul

By Trend

A cargo ship carrying over 3,000 tons of corn from Ukraine drifted aground in Istanbul on Thursday, stopping traffic on the Bosporus in the first such incident since an export deal was brokered by the United Nations and Ankara in July, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Istanbul governor's office and a shipping firm said the 173-meter (567-foot) Lady Zehma was safely grounded and anchored after a rudder failure around 9 p.m. local time.

No one was hurt and coast guards were attending, the office said. Its bow was about 150 meters from shore in the busy Bebek neighborhood, according to a witness and Refinitiv Eikon data.