Tajikistan increases money transfers to Georgia in July 2022

By Trend

Tajikistan increased money transfers to Georgia in July 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Bank of Georgia.

According to the bank, money transfers from Tajikistan to Georgia in July 2022 amounted to $3.5 million, which is an increase of 25 percent compared to June 2022 ($2.8 million).

Thus, Tajikistan ranked 15th in terms of remittances to Georgia in July 2022. Russia took first place ($100.5 million), followed by Italy ($35.9 million) and the US ($28.5 million).

While, money transfers from Georgia to Tajikistan in the reporting month amounted to $100,000, which remained constant compared to the June of this year.

Overall, the total volume of money transfers to Georgia in July 2022 amounted to $306 million, which is an increase of 46.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021 ($208.4 million).