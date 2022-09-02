Kazakhstan may hold snap presidential elections

By Trend

Kazakhstan may hold the snap presidential elections this fall, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

“I propose to hold snap presidential elections this fall. For the successful implementation of cardinal and comprehensive reforms on the path to building a just Kazakhstan, a new mandate of public confidence is needed,” Tokayev said, speaking at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Parliament.

The head of state stressed that for him the interests of the state are above all.

“Therefore, I am ready to shorten my term of office and go to snap presidential elections. I also thought a lot and came to the conclusion that it is necessary to review the number and duration of the president's terms of office,” Tokayev added.