Tajikistan boosts imports of textile products from Uzbekistan in 7M2022

By Trend

Tajikistan increased imports of textile products from Uzbekistan from January through July 2022, Trend reports referring to the State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics.

According to the committee, exports of textile products from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan in seven months of this year amounted to $21 million, which is almost 2.3 times more than in the same period of 2021 ($9.2 million).

The largest share of Uzbek textile exports from January though July 2022 fell on Russia ($698.3 million) followed by Türkiye ($373.8 million) and Kyrgyzstan ($273.2 million).

Meanwhile, the total value of Uzbekistan's exports to Tajikistan in the reporting period amounted to $257.2 million, which is an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year ($241.9 million).