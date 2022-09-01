Russia records almost 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 49,761 over the past day to 19,445,581, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, the number of daily cases has been the highest since March 11. A day earlier, 46,321 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 4,128 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 37 regions, while in 46 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 4,232 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,242 over the past day versus 8,518 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,036,347, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,152 over the past day versus 3,247 a day earlier, reaching 1,661,577.