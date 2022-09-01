Kyrgyz Aero Nomad Airlines launches new flight to Pakistan

By Trend

Kyrgyz Aero Nomad Airlines has launched a new flight from the capital Bishkek to Lahore, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Manas International Airport OJSC.

As reported, flights from Manas International Airport to Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, will operate once a week, on Tuesdays.

"The airline's first aircraft landed in Lahore on August 30, 2022. For the first time, flights from Manas International Airport to Lahore are carried out on a regular basis," the airline said.

Earlier, it was announced that Aero Nomad Airlines launched a flight on the Bishkek-Islamabad-Bishkek route on August 27, 2022.