Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye cooperation opportunities in oil, gas sector

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed potential opportunities for cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) President Rovshan Najaf with the delegation led by Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Energy Minister Azim Akhmedkhadjaev.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation opportunities in sectors of oil and petrochemical products trade, the application of digital and innovative technologies, labor protection, and other issues of mutual interest.

The parties noted that the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan in June this year is of particular importance from the point of view of the development of mutual cooperation.

They stated that during the past period important steps have been taken toward the implementation of the decisions and tasks assigned by the presidents. In this regard, they mentioned the strategic importance of the roadmap signed between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz, and the work done in this direction.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on common values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.