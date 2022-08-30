Tunisia foils 51 illegal immigration attempts toward Italy

By Trend

Tunisia foiled 51 illegal immigration attempts to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian coast, National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Tunisia's Maritime Guard thwarted these illegal immigration attempts late Saturday and early Sunday off the country's southern, central-eastern and northern coasts, Jbabli said in a statement.

The Maritime Guard also rescued 723 illegal immigrants, including 346 from African countries, the spokesman added.

Located at the northern tip of Africa, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigration attempts from Tunisia to Italy still increases.