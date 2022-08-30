Unemployment rate in Kazakh cities down in 2Q2022

By Trend

The number of unemployed slightly grew in Kazakhstan in the second quarter of 2022, Trend reports via Finprom.kz.

This figure amounted to 452,000 people, up by 0.1 percent on annual basis. At the same time, in urban areas, their number decreased by 0.7 percent, to 269,100 people, and in rural areas increased by 1.3 percent over the year, to 182,800 people.

The unemployment rate of the population in Kazakhstan remained the same, making up 4.9 percent in the second quarter of this year. At the same time, in urban areas this rate began to decline - from 4.9 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2021 to 4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, while in rural areas the indicator didn’t change compared to last year, remaining at the level of 4.9 percent.

In terms of gender, the gap was more significant. Thus, the unemployment rate among men increased from 4.2 percent to 4.4 percent, but this is still significantly lower than the unemployment rate among women, which in the second quarter of 2022 amounted to 5.3 percent, which, however, is lower than in the past year (5.6 percent).

At the regional level, the highest unemployment rate in Kazakhstan in the second quarter of 2022 fell on the Mangistau and Turkestan regions (5.1 percent each) followed by the Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions, as well as Almaty and Shymkent cities (five percent in each of the regions and cities).

The lowest unemployment rate was recorded in the Ulytau region (4.2 percent), followed by the Karaganda region (4.5 percent) and the capital Nur-Sultan (4.7 percent).