Iranian currency rates for August 29

29 August 2022 [19:48] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to August 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,856 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 29

Iranian rial on August 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,317

49,282

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,498

43,452

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,932

3,936

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,283

4,293

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,627

5,626

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,517

136,516

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,051

19,049

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,527

30,509

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,192

32,225

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,766

25,768

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,488

2,489

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,312

2,314

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

697

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,986

28,960

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,147

30,135

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,152

44,148

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,801

32,801

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,553

8,546

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,120

6,114

100 Thai baths

THB

115,970

115,970

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,401

9,401

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,291

31,313

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,856

41,861

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,867

8,864

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,644

14,644

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,832

2,834

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,633

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,703

24,703

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,750

74,751

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,126

4,126

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,779 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,738 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,040 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,955 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.

