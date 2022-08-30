Iranian currency rates for August 29

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to August 28.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,856 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 29
Iranian rial on August 28
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,317
49,282
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,498
43,452
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,932
3,936
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,283
4,293
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,627
5,626
1 Indian rupee
INR
526
526
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,517
136,516
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,051
19,049
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,527
30,509
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,353
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,091
109,093
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,192
32,225
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,766
25,768
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,488
2,489
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,312
2,314
1 Russian ruble
RUB
695
697
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,986
28,960
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,147
30,135
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,152
44,148
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,161
1,161
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,801
32,801
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,553
8,546
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,120
6,114
100 Thai baths
THB
115,970
115,970
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,401
9,401
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,291
31,313
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,856
41,861
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,867
8,864
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,644
14,644
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,832
2,834
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
475
475
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,633
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,703
24,703
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,750
74,751
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,126
4,126
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,001
12,003
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,779 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,738 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,040 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,955 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.