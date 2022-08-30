Tajikistan, Türkiye to establish joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry

By Trend

Tajikistan and Türkiye will establish a joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trend reports with reference to the khovar.tj.

An agreement on the establishment of a joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry was signed in Istanbul by the Chairman of Tajikistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jamshed Jumakhonzoda and the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, Rifat Hisarciklioglu on August 26.

As reported, the establishment of a joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry will give a serious impetus to the development of economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Türkiye.