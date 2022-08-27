Macron kicks off 3-day visit to Algeria

By Trend

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria for a three-day visit aimed at easing the strained ties and boosting cooperation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Macron was welcomed upon his arrival at the Algiers International Airport by his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune and a number of senior Algerian officials.

Accompanying Macron in the French delegation includes ministers and a group of businessmen.

This is Macron's second visit to the North African nation since he took power in 2017.