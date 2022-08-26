Uzbekistan sees increase in number of tourists for 7M2022

|
By Trend
The number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan from abroad amounted to more than 2.4 million from January through July 2022, which is 2.2 times more than in the same period last year (1.3 million), Trend reports via the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan.
According to the ministry, the largest number of tourists visited Uzbekistan from neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan - over 700,000 people; Kyrgyzstan - over 650,000 people; Tajikistan - over 630,000 people; as well as citizens of the following countries:
Name of the country
Number of tourists
Russia
247,200
Turkey
38,600
South Korea
8,400
Germany
8,000
USA
6,300
India
5,200
France
5,200
Azerbaijan
5,100
Israel
5,000
Great Britain
4,700
Italy
3,000
Spain
2,500