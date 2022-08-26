TODAY.AZ / World news

Uzbekistan sees increase in number of tourists for 7M2022

26 August 2022 [21:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan from abroad amounted to more than 2.4 million from January through July 2022, which is 2.2 times more than in the same period last year (1.3 million), Trend reports via the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the largest number of tourists visited Uzbekistan from neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan - over 700,000 people; Kyrgyzstan - over 650,000 people; Tajikistan - over 630,000 people; as well as citizens of the following countries:

Name of the country

Number of tourists

Russia

247,200

Turkey

38,600

South Korea

8,400

Germany

8,000

USA

6,300

India

5,200

France

5,200

Azerbaijan

5,100

Israel

5,000

Great Britain

4,700

Italy

3,000

Spain

2,500

