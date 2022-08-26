Tajikistan, Uzbekistan deepening co-op in tourism

By Trend

Deputy Chairman of Tajikistan's Sughd Region Anvar Yaqubi and Deputy Governor of Uzbekistan's Fergana Region, Khurshidbek Ahmedov discussed issues of further cooperation in tourism, Trend reports referring to the official website of Sughd region.

During the conference "Tourist opportunities of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan", which was held in Tajikistan's Khujand, the parties presented information on the tourism potential of both countries.

"Thanks to the strong political will and joint efforts of the leaders of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev bilateral relations have taken a fresh course, and today the strategic partnership is developing and strengthening in all fields, including tourism," the message said.

It was hoped that the use of advanced experience and knowledge in the field of tourism of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan would significantly promote collaboration and strengthen tourism and cultural linkages in the Central Asian region.

As a result of the meeting, cooperation agreements were signed between travel companies of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in order to strengthen cooperation and attract tourists to each other's countries.