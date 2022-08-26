Russia keen to enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan - PM

By Trend

Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata on August 25, Trend reports citing the press service of the Russian Government.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Mishustin noted that the common goal of the two countries is to create conditions for solving long-term strategic tasks in trade and economy, ensuring a favorable investment and business climate.

"Russia is keen to enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all current directions. It is necessary to speed up the signing of a new economic cooperation program for 2022-2026, which will further expand ties, increase trade turnover, the volume of mutual investments", the Russian Prime Minister said.

In addition, Mishustin added that the Russian side also proposes the implementation of joint projects in the automotive industry, agriculture, and transport infrastructure.