State Border Service seizes over 18.3 kg of drugs on Iranian border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has seized over 18.3 kg of drugs on the state border with neighboring Iran, Azernews reports, per the agency.

Border guards serving in the Goytapa border detachment's border outpost near Bilasuvar's Arazbari village spotted an unidentified individual quickly approaching the engineering fence and retreating to the Iranian side at around 0305 hours on August 26.

The border checkpoint was immediately notified and the service area was cordoned off.

As a result of the search and operational measures performed in connection with the state border breach, a suspect, who took a package from a hidden spot in the border area at 0340 caught the attention of border guards.

The suspect was apprehended while attempting to flee the scene after disobeying the border guard's "Stop" command.

During the inspection, over 18.3 kg of drug-like substances (14 kg 755 grams of marijuana and 3 kg 630 grams of opium) were seized from a Baku resident, Zeynalabidin Balakishiyev (31).

Operational-investigative measures are underway.

The State Border Service effectively maintains border security measures in order to ensure the safety of the state border and combat drug smuggling.