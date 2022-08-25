TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for August 25

25 August 2022 [19:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in price, compared to August 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,862 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 25

Iranian rial on August 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,566

49,749

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,467

43,595

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,961

3,958

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,338

4,324

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,629

5,632

1 Indian rupee

INR

527

527

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,457

136,505

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,136

19,342

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,679

30,797

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,099

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,382

32,437

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,996

26,143

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,481

2,476

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,314

2,319

1 Russian ruble

RUB

703

699

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,033

29,149

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,137

30,173

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,207

44,173

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,169

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,899

32,867

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,507

8,537

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,123

6,143

100 Thai baths

THB

116,480

116,605

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,363

9,358

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,361

31,377

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,862

41,881

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,047

8,997

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,843

14,976

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,832

2,827

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,943

74,940

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,135

4,106

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,446 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,130 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,005 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.

