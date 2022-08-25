Iranian currency rates for August 25

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in price, compared to August 24.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,862 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 25
Iranian rial on August 24
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,566
49,749
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,467
43,595
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,961
3,958
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,338
4,324
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,629
5,632
1 Indian rupee
INR
527
527
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,457
136,505
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,136
19,342
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,679
30,797
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,353
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,099
109,094
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,382
32,437
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,996
26,143
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,481
2,476
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,314
2,319
1 Russian ruble
RUB
703
699
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,881
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,033
29,149
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,137
30,173
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,207
44,173
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,169
1,167
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,899
32,867
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,507
8,537
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,123
6,143
100 Thai baths
THB
116,480
116,605
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,363
9,358
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,361
31,377
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,862
41,881
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,047
8,997
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,843
14,976
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,832
2,827
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
476
474
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,635
16,668
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,943
74,940
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,135
4,106
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
12,021
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,446 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,130 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,005 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.