Turkish defense company delivers three more UCAVs to army

Turkish defense company Baykar has delivered three more Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) to the inventory of the Turkish air forces, Yeni Shafak reports.

The domestically manufactured Akinci UCAV has a wingspan of 20 meters and a unique twisted wing structure that can carry a high number of smart munitions while also performing various warplane-specific functions.

The Akinci attack UCAVs made by Baykar as part of the project led by the Presidency of Defense Industries to boost the country’s defense capabilities.

Three more Bayraktar Ak?nc? B UCAVs were delivered to the Air Force Command. President of Defense Industries ?smail Demir shared the news on his Twitter account.

“We continue with our deliveries. We delivered three Akinci UCAVs to our Air Force Command. Best wishes,” Ismail Demir, Defense Industries President, wrote on his Twitter account.

“We are proud to deliver three more Bayraktar Akinci B UCAVs to our Air Force Command, the indomitable guardian of the skies! May Bayraktar Akinci, which will be the keen eye of our security forces in the sky, be good for our country and our nation,” Baykar Technology said in a statement.

The development and production process of Akinci is underway. The engine power of the Akinci UCAV B option is 1500 HP (2x750 HP).

Akinci, the country's most advanced and sophisticated drone, was initially deployed to Turkish security services in late August of 2021, following the Bayraktar TB2 UAV, which has been widely utilized in countries such as Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Qatar, and Poland.

Akinci is a strategic weapon that is longer and broader than the Bayraktar TB2. With its distinctive twisted-wing construction, it has a 20-meter (65-foot) wingspan and is fitted with completely autonomous flight control and a triple-redundant autopilot system.

It may carry a variety of weapons, including Smart Micro Munitions (MAM-L) missiles manufactured by notable Turkish contractor Roketsan.

According to Baykar, the Akinci can strike targets both in the air and on the ground, as well as fly higher and remain in the air longer than Turkiye's current drones.

Two nations have signed export agreements with Baykar for purchasing the Akinci. According to the corporation, deliveries will begin in 2023 and will be delivered on a regular basis.