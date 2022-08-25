Türkiye to use right to protect border when necessary - Akar

By Trend

Türkiye has the right to carry out counterterror operations to protect its borders, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"In terms of international law and self-defense, it is the right of Türkiye to carry out operations for the security of our country and borders," Akar told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We've so far done what's necessary in this regard, and we'll do it in the future. Whatever intervention is necessary, it'll be done when the time and place comes, regardless of who is behind the terrorist organizations. It is important for us to protect the rights and interests of our country, and we're determined to do so," he added, underlining that Türkiye exclusively targets terrorists.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government had extended Türkiye's "depth of operation" from Syria to Iraq.

"We are dealing the heaviest blows to the terrorist organization in the regions where they feel safest," he said.