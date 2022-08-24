Israel, U.S. sign 1st cyber-financial cooperation agreement

By Trend

Israel and the United States signed the first agreement for cyber-financial cooperation, the Israeli Ministry of Finance said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The agreement, signed by the Israeli ministry and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will contribute to strengthening the long-standing relationship and cooperation between the two countries, the statement noted.

The agreement includes the sharing of financial cyber information, such as cybersecurity, threats, and work methodologies to strengthen the resilience of the financial systems.

The two countries also agree to carry out joint cross-border cyber-financial exercises, with the first drill expected to take place later this year, said the statement.