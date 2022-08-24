Number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan to grow in five years - president

By Trend

The number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will grow to 9 million people in five years, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the opening of an international tourist complex in Samarkand, Trend reports via press service of the head of state.

He noted that only the new tourist complex in Samarkand is capable of receiving two million tourists a year. At the same time, 500,000 tourists visited the city 4 years ago.

The president also announced the opening of similar centers in Bukhara, and then in all regions of the country.

“In general, we will increase the number of tourists visiting our country in the next five years from the current 2 million to 9 million,” the president said.