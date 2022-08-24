TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for August 24

24 August 2022 [20:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to August 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,881 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 24

Iranian rial on August 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,749

49,375

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,595

43,530

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,958

3,919

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,324

4,269

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,632

5,613

1 Indian rupee

INR

527

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,505

136,534

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,342

19,388

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,797

30,533

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,437

32,209

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,143

25,896

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,476

2,469

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,319

2,322

1 Russian ruble

RUB

699

700

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,149

28,860

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,173

30,037

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,173

44,196

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,170

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,867

32,844

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,537

8,603

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,143

6,132

100 Thai baths

THB

116,605

116,113

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,358

9,365

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,377

31,194

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,881

41,741

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,997

8,873

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,976

15,056

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,827

2,816

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,940

74,714

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,106

4,110

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,467 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,980 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,734 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 288,000-291,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/224555.html

Print version

Views: 130

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also