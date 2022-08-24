Iranian currency rates for August 24

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to August 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,881 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 24 Iranian rial on August 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,749 49,375 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,595 43,530 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,958 3,919 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,324 4,269 1 Danish krone DKK 5,632 5,613 1 Indian rupee INR 527 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,505 136,534 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,342 19,388 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,797 30,533 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,437 32,209 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,143 25,896 1 South African rand ZAR 2,476 2,469 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,319 2,322 1 Russian ruble RUB 699 700 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,149 28,860 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,173 30,037 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,173 44,196 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,867 32,844 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,537 8,603 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,143 6,132 100 Thai baths THB 116,605 116,113 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,358 9,365 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,377 31,194 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,881 41,741 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,997 8,873 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,976 15,056 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,827 2,816 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,940 74,714 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,106 4,110 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,467 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,980 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,734 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 288,000-291,000 rials.