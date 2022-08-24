Iranian currency rates for August 24

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to August 23.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,881 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 24
Iranian rial on August 23
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,749
49,375
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,595
43,530
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,958
3,919
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,324
4,269
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,632
5,613
1 Indian rupee
INR
527
526
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,505
136,534
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,342
19,388
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,797
30,533
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,353
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,094
109,093
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,437
32,209
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,143
25,896
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,476
2,469
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,319
2,322
1 Russian ruble
RUB
699
700
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,149
28,860
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,173
30,037
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,173
44,196
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,170
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,867
32,844
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,537
8,603
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,143
6,132
100 Thai baths
THB
116,605
116,113
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,358
9,365
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,377
31,194
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,881
41,741
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,997
8,873
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,976
15,056
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,827
2,816
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
474
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,668
16,668
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,940
74,714
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,106
4,110
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,021
12,022
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,467 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,980 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,734 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 288,000-291,000 rials.