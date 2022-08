Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 23

By Trend

As many as 3,227 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, reads the statement of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 56 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 1,311 people remains critical.

So far, more than 53.6 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

In total, about 154 million doses of vaccines have been used in Iran so far. A total of 64.9 million doses have been used in the first stage, 58.3 million doses - in the second stage, and 30.3 million doses – in the third stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 7.51 million people have been infected, and 143,505 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 7.24 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of the virus.