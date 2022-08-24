Tajikistan increases imports of cars in 1H2022

By Trend

Tajikistan increased imports of cars in the first half of 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

According to the statistical data, the value of Tajikistan's car imports from January through June 2022 amounted to $189.2 million, which is an increase of 14.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

Tajikistan in the reporting period imported passenger cars worth $82.1 million, including 130 electric cars worth $3.4 million.

Cars are mainly imported into Tajikistan from European countries, South Korea and Japan in transit through the Baltic countries and the United Arab Emirates.