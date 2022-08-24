Iranian currency rates for August 23

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in price, compared to August 22.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,741 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 23
Iranian rial on August 22
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,375
49,684
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,530
43,801
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,919
3,967
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,269
4,280
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,613
5,672
1 Indian rupee
INR
526
526
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,534
136,320
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,388
19,557
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,533
30,671
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,353
5,354
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,093
109,148
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,209
32,322
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,896
25,923
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,469
2,470
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,322
2,322
1 Russian ruble
RUB
700
707
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,860
28,917
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,037
30,178
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,196
44,162
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,170
1,165
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,844
32,826
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,603
8,616
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,132
6,164
100 Thai baths
THB
116,113
117,360
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,365
9,383
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,194
31,432
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,741
42,191
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,873
8,816
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,056
15,050
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,816
2,827
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
477
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,668
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,714
75,050
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,110
4,110
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,022
12,002
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 274,691 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,393 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,391 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,029 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.