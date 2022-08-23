Türkiye boosts exports of marine fuel to Georgia

By Trend

Türkiye increased the volume of marine fuel exports to Georgia in May 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

According to EPDK, Türkiye's exports of marine fuel to Georgia in May 2022 amounted to 963.8 tons, which is a sevenfold increase compared to the same month of 2021 (140 tons).

Moreover, Türkiye also exported 136.3 tons of aviation fuel and 80 tons of diesel fuel to Georgia in May 2022.

Thus, the total volume of Türkiye's fuel exports to Georgia in the reporting month amounted to 1,180 tons, which is almost 6 times more than in May 2021 (203.8 tons).

Meanwhile, the total trade turnover between Georgia and Türkiye from January through May 2022 reached $1 billion, which is an increase of 31.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year ($758.4 million).