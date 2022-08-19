Tajikistan and US considering development of bilateral relations

By Trend

Ambassador of Tajikistan to the US Farrukh Hamralizoda met with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu in Washington, Trend reports with reference to the khovar.tj.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and the US in the political, economic, scientific and cultural spheres.

In addition, issues of bilateral cooperation in healthcare, education, as well as other issues of mutual interest were also considered.

At the end of the meeting, the hope was expressed that cooperation between the two countries would continue to develop on the basis of mutually beneficial interests.

Meanwhile, this year Tajikistan and the US are celebrating the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations.