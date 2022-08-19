Türkiye and Ukraine sign memorandum on reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure

By Trend

Türkiye and Ukraine signed a memorandum on the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, Trend reports.

The deal was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in Ukrainian city of Lviv, after bilateral talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The agreement provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the reconstruction process of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said a joint working group will be formed to attract Turkish investments, and develop specific projects for cooperation.

"Turkish business and government structures will be able to develop specific reconstruction projects, as well as provide consulting and technical assistance," it added.