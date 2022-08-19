TODAY.AZ / World news

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Chile

18 August 2022 [23:21] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Chile late on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to EMSC, the epicenter was located at a depth of 100 kilometers (about 62.1 miles) some 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) to the southeast of the city of Rancagua, which boasts a population of about 212,000.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties or damages caused to the infrastructure as a result of the natural calamity.

