Kazakhstan to hold scheduled repairs at local refinery

By Trend

Repair work will be carried out at the Atyrau Oil Refinery in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, scheduled preventive maintenance at the Atyrau refinery will be carried out in September-October.

"The work is planned in connection with the requirements of industrial safety and certification of equipment and pipelines, electrical equipment, automated technological process management system and control-instrumentation devices," the ministry said.

The advantage of the Atyrau refinery is a two-stream oil refining scheme, that is, facilities can be stopped and started one by one, the ministry noted.

"The plant will continue to operate at 50-70 percent capacity, and there will be no complete shutdown of the facilities," added the ministry.