Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye indicate priority areas of bilateral cooperation

By Trend

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on August 17, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in economy and trade, security and defense, education and healthcare, transport and energy, culture, tourism, sports, etc.

"Noting the importance of developing transit and transport corridors in modern conditions, the parties expressed their readiness for further close work to expand the potential of international land, air and rail transportation," the message said.

As a result, the parties agreed to maintain high-level bilateral contacts in the spirit of strategic partnership, including planning the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Türkiye as soon as possible.