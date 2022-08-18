Turkiye drillship starts operation in Mediterranean Sea

By Azernews

Turkiye’s fourth drilling ship Abdulhamid Han has started drilling in the Mediterranean Sea, Yeni Shafak reports, citing Fatih Donmez, Energy and Natural Resources Minister.

"Our Abdulhamid Han drilling ship started its first drilling in the Yorukler-1 well today. We are determined to keep the joy of the Black Sea alive with fresh good news to come from the Mediterranean this time. With the sweat of our engineers and the prayers of our nation, may our ship be successful and its drilling be prosperous," Donmez wrote on his Twitter.

The Abdulhamid Han drilling ship was sent off to its first duty location, Yorukler-1 well, on August 9, with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Minister Donmez reported that the ship reached its duty station on August 10.

Turkiye's fourth drillship, Abdulhamid Han, has made headlines internationally after setting sail on August 9.

Abdulhamid Han is a Turkiye-flagged seventh-generation ultra-deepwater drillship owned and operated by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation.

The Abdulhamid Han drilling ship, one of only five in the world and the only one in Turkiye, arrived at its duty station in Gazipasa. The news grabbed the headlines of international media.

The ship's official inauguration had widespread repercussions in Greece. CNN Greece commented that "Erdogan made a show of strength" for the ceremony where the ship was commissioned.

Turkiye’s other drilling vessels Fatih, Kanuni, and Yavuz are operating in the Black Sea, where natural gas deposits have been discovered.

By dispatching the Abdulhamid Han drilling ship to the Yorukler-1 field, 55 kilometers off the coast of Gazipasa, Turkiye is sending messages to the Mediterranean region, particularly to Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

The launching ceremony, also attended by President Erdogan, was full of messages and symbols. During Sultan Abdulhamid Han's reign, Greece was defeated by the Ottoman Empire in the 1897 war. President Erdogan recalled the war in question and reinforced the message by alluding to the war hero, Gazi Ethem Pasha, and the defeat of Dokeme, which was described as a Greek bastion at the time.