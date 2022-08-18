Iran reports 1st monkeypox case

By Trend

Iran has reported its first monkeypox case, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Health Ministry spokesman Pedram Pakain said the patient is a 32-year-old woman, whose infection was detected through her skin lesions, according to IRNA.

The patient is from the southwestern city of Ahvaz and has been quarantined at her home, he noted.

The disease does not have a high mortality rate and can be treated, Pakain said, adding those who have been vaccinated against smallpox are immune to monkeypox to a great extent.