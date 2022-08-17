Türkiye reiterates commitment to support Libya's stability

By Trend

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed the latest developments in Libya and expressed Türkiye's determination to support it with the head of the country's High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri in separate meetings, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Çavu?o?lu said on Twitter that he hosted al-Mishri in the capital Ankara.

"Evaluated recent developments and the election process in #Libya. Will continue to give our strong support to brotherly Libya & will develop our cooperation in every field," Çavu?o?lu added.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also met with al-Mishri at the ministry headquarters in Ankara.

Akar and al-Mishri talked about the latest situation in Libya, according to a statement by the ministry.

Stressing the 500-year-old fraternal bonds between Türkiye and Libya, Akar expressed that Ankara's support to its Libyan brothers and sisters in terms of cooperation on military training will continue.

Türkiye will keep making efforts for the peace, tranquility and prosperity of Libya, with the understanding that "Libya belongs to Libyans," Akar noted.

The Turkish national defense minister also emphasized the importance of taking all necessary steps to prevent possible conflicts in the near future for the sake of the Libyan people.

On Aug. 1, al-Mishri was reelected as the head of Libya's High Council of State for a fifth term.

Libya has been plagued by turmoil and divisions since the 2011 ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

U.N.-sponsored talks between Libyan rivals to agree on a constitutional framework for holding the long-awaited elections have been deadlocked.

Libyans are still waiting for elections to take place in hopes that the vote will contribute to ending years of armed conflict in the oil-rich country.