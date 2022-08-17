Kazakhstan eyes holding auction for building new generating plants

By Trend

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy will hold an auction on September 30, 2022 for the construction of new energy generating plants with a flexible generation mode, Trend reports via the ministry.

The information about the auction schedule is available here, and the information about the auction documents is here.

As part of these auctions, it’s planned to select projects envisaging the construction of generating plants with a flexible generation mode at the sites of existing energy producing organizations which must implement projects using the hydrodynamic energy of water and (or) gas to generate electricity.

The auction winner must ensure the completion of the construction of the generating plant by 2025, as well as comply with the legislative requirements in the field of electric power industry.

The investor will be provided with a guaranteed refund of investments in the commissioned volume of electric power by LLP Settlement and Financial Center for the Support of Renewable Energy Sources for 15 years within the electric power market.