Afghan commerce minister to have meetings in agriculture, energy ministries in Russia

By Trend

Afghanistan’s minister of commerce and trade Nooruddin Azizi from the interim government of the Taliban will have meetings in Russia’s Agriculture Ministry, Energy Ministry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the visit to the country, Trend reports citing TASS.

The minister is already on his way to Moscow, the source said, adding that the visit to Russia "will last until August 21." "As trade minister he will be involved in trade issues. He will have meetings in the Agriculture Ministry, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Everything that is related to business, trade relations," he noted.

Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov announced preparations for a visit of Nooruddin Azizi to Moscow in June, adding that the minister had approached Russia with a list of goods, which interest Kabul, including oil products, wheat, various types of other civilian goods.