China, Thailand kick off joint air force training exercise

By Trend

A joint training exercise between the Chinese and Thai air forces kicked off on Sunday at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The joint training exercise, code-named "Falcon Strike 2022," marks the fifth time that the two sides held joint training exercise.

The Chinese side dispatches fighter jets, fighter-bombers and airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, while the Thai side sends its fighter jets and AEW aircraft for the training exercise, which includes training courses such as air support, strikes on ground targets, and small- and large-scale troop deployment.

The joint training exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual trust and friendship between the air forces of the two countries and deepening bilateral practical cooperation to jointly safeguard regional security and stability.

With the depth and breadth of the joint training exercises being further expanded, the two sides' technical and tactical levels will be improved and a new chapter of friendship will be created between the Chinese and Thai air forces, Chinese air vice marshal Chen Jun, the Chinese commander of the joint training exercise, said at the opening ceremony of the training exercise.

Thai air vice marshal Wachirapon Muangnoi said the training exercise will maintain and enhance the friendship between the Thai and Chinese air forces, improve the two sides' cooperative and collaborative capability and strengthen regional security and defense level.