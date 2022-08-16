Georgia will have specific, tangible results in bilateral relations with EU very soon - FM

By Trend

In bilateral relations between Georgia and the European Union, the country will have “specific, tangible results very soon”, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said on Sunday, while commenting on the annual Association Agreement Implementation Report of the EU, Trend reports citing Agenda.

The Georgian Public Broadcaster cited Darchiashvili as saying that Georgia has had an “open and ongoing” dialogue with the EU and noting that the Government has been working to overcome “all the existing challenges”.

Darchiashvili also highlighted a “very dynamic” process towards the EU and pledged that the country would continue to move “very actively” towards the final integration into the EU.

The EU published its annual Association Implementation Report on Georgia on Friday, which reviewed the country’s implementation of reforms under the EU-Georgia Association Agreement over the past year.