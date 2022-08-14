Malaysian airports refuse fuel supply to Iranian Airlines

By Trend

Iranian airlines will no longer operate direct flights to Malaysia since Malaysian airports are refusing to supply fuel to Iranian airplanes, said the secretary of the Association of Iranian Airlines Maghsoud Assadi Samani, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Iran Air and Mahan Airline had direct flights from Tehran to Kuala Lumpur but Malaysia is not supplying fuel to Iranian airlines due to sanctions, he said.

Samani indicated that Iranian airlines would lose revenue by leaving one of the South East Asian destinations which would have extra costs on the country's aviation industry.

Iranian airline had 3 flights per week to Malaysia that were halted during the COVID-19 outbreak and then resumed to 1 flight per week before being finally stopped.