Kyrgyzstan to support advanced technology projects

By Trend

Coordination Council of Development Institutions of Kyrgyzstan will support advanced technology projects, Trend reports via press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Coordination Council of Development Institutions of Kyrgyzstan aims to support strategic and investment projects, taking into account the introduction of advanced technologies and the development of innovative approaches across the globe.

"Project applications can be sent to the project office and to the secretariat of the Coordination Council under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan," the message said.

Relevant projects will be financed by the country's development institutions.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan established a Coordination Council of Development Institutions with a view to improving the country's investment climate at the end of June this year.