Iranian currency rates for August 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to August 6.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,867 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 9
Iranian rial on August 6
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,804
50,647
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,994
43,589
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,138
4,118
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,319
4,280
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,762
5,740
1 Indian rupee
INR
528
529
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,960
136,916
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,718
18,714
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,169
31,036
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,232
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,673
32,452
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,405
26,199
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,525
2,500
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,338
2,342
1 Russian ruble
RUB
696
694
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,360
28,975
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,700
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,469
30,387
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,275
44,345
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,151
1,170
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,961
33,041
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,610
8,609
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,222
6,211
100 Thai baths
THB
117,981
117,315
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,420
9,425
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,290
32,178
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
42,867
42,708
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,803
8,807
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,499
15,500
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,828
2,810
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
465
464
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,665
16,635
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,794
75,519
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,118
4,104
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,014
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,090 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,139 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,888 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.